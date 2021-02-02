Robert E. Tracey, 94

Robert E. Tracey, of North Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was 94 years old and a homeowner on Wilson Avenue in the Montclair neighborhood for 65 years.

Born in Boston on August 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Daniel and Ethel (McDonald) Tracey. He graduated from Mechanical Arts High School in Boston. At age 17, Robert enlisted into the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. After his military service, he worked as a boiler maker, welder and pipe fitter for several outfits in the Boston area. Robert apprenticed and became a proud member of the Local 17 Sheet Metal Union, where he remained for the duration of his career. He was a skilled tin-knocker who worked on many of the largest buildings in the Boston area before retiring after 40 years of service.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Helen J. (Brennan) Tracey, who passed in May 2020. Together they shared sixty-nine years of marriage. Robert was pre-deceased by his siblings, Violet Receputo, Richard Tracey, Ruth Torrey, Mildred Murray and Edward Tracey. He was the devoted father of Ethel Conroy (late husband Frank), Michael Tracey (Joyce), Stephen Tracey, Maureen Martinello (Joseph) and Timothy Tracey (Kate). Robert was the loving Grampy of Alison, Jennifer, Ryan and Kyle as well as great-Grampy to Ben and Ella. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Family was the most important part of Robert’s life. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave him much enjoyment. He was the rock that held the family together; an amazing man loved by all who will be sadly missed.

For years Bob participated in a candlepin bowling league and once rolled a score of 186, earning a walk-on appearance on live TV to accept a trophy and sizable check from Don Gillis, host of Channel 5’s Candlepin Bowling, a show that ran on Saturday at noon. He never missed that show.

Every summer, he packed up the family for a Cape Cod vacation. He also enjoyed growing Morning Glories, Dahlias, and tomatoes in the backyard, as well as golfing on weekends and family barbecues. Ice skating and swimming were favorite activities as well. Boston sports and BC football were important and his favorite players were Jimmy Foxx, Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, Tom Brady and Doug Flutie.

Robert was a man of great faith and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4-7pm at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Parish in the Sacred Heart Church 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy. Services will conclude with interment and Navy military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171.

