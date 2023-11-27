Robert F. Hagan, 88

Robert “Bobby” Hagan passed away peacefully on November 15th at the age of 88 at the Sawhill Hospice house after a long battle with cancer.

He was born to Margaret (Hickey) and Robert Hagan in Boston, MA on August 17th, 1935. He spent his formative years in Dorchester, growing up with four younger siblings in a house that was full of laughter and many, many stories which Bob loved to tell. His younger brothers were always getting dates and Bob lamented that he was never a “ladies man”. One night Bob was seen parked outside of his childhood house and was later questioned by his brothers, who couldn’t believe he was with a girl. That girl turned out to be the love of his life, Florena “Flo” Wayland. They spent 40 wonderful years together, traveling and making their home in Burlington, MA where they made it their life’s work to fix up their modest home at 10 Scott Ave (where Flo did most of the labor, let’s be honest). Bob loved to tell the story of Flo being up on the roof hammering nails while he was down on the ground holding the ladder.

Bob worked for A.O. Wilson for 30 years as an ironworker and was a proud member of the Local 501 Shopmen’s union. He had a near photographic memory for remembering birthdays and anything related to Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. He was famous for his storytelling. “You know what the story is?” was a rhetorical question; Bob was going to tell you, and you had better get comfortable in your chair. His appreciation for everyone and every little thing in his life came through in those stories. He was an avid walker, (mostly because Flo was terrified of his driving skills) and would walk 5 miles daily. If you were a resident of Burlington, you probably saw him out walking on his errands. He had an infectious laugh, was a gentleman, and was one of the kindest people you’d ever know. He was always expressing gratitude for the simple things in life, & would often lift someone’s spirits by saying, “Stay Happy. Better Days are coming!” Bob was not a wealthy man, but he gave to countless charities and was famous for tucking $20 into one of the many letters that he would send to his grandkids, nephews, and extended family.

In his last years with us he made his home at Atria Longmeadow in Burlington, where the wonderful staff welcomed him and allowed him to connect with new friends. He was thankful when his friends from Atria continued to visit him at the hospital and the Hospice house.

He is survived by daughters Joan Betcher of Rochester, N.H and Sally Petreyko of R.I. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and predeceased by his three brothers James, Joseph, Thomas and sister Peggy, daughters Carol McGrath, Nancy Sullivan, son Leo Lancelloti and his loving wife Florena.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10-11:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

