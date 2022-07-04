Robert F. Sullivan, 87

Robert F. Sullivan, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, Boston, and Palm Harbor, Fla., died peacefully, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Brockton VA Medical Center.

Robert was born in Weymouth, to the late Dennis and Julia (Boylan) Sullivan. As a youngster, he witnessed the tragic November 28, 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston as a close neighbor. His late father, Dennis, was the first Boston firefighter on scene and his late mother, Julia, called in the first alarm as revealed in the book “Holocaust!” by late Boston Globe reporter Paul Benzaquin.

He was a graduate of Weymouth High School and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Sergeant Sullivan was a member of Recon Co., 2nd Marine Division; Weapons Co., 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, and the 2nd Marine Air Wing. Sergeant Sullivan traveled widely, to include the French Foreign Legion post at Sidi-bel-Abbes’ on the rim of the Sahara. He later enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 108th CIC. Sergeant Sullivan retired from the celebrated 101st Infantry Division of the Massachusetts National Guard.

Mr. Sullivan was employed by the federal government at Boston in various assignments over the years. He was an active member of the Hull Lifesaving Museum and did a great amount of research regarding the many shipwrecks of Massachusetts Bay. He had a further interest in designing charts with historical information about the wrecks for the benefit of the Museum. Mr. Sullivan was also a member of the Cohasset Historical Society and Scituate Historical Society. He was a great fan of the often successful New England Patriots and the frequently questionable Boston Red Sox.

Beloved husband of the late Joan C. (Crocker) Sullivan.

Devoted father of Mark S. Sullivan and Martha M. Gobie, both of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Nicole, Mark, Jr., and Daniel.

A committal service, with military honors, will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Tuesday, July 12, at 1:15 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Semper Fidelis! Semper Paratus!

