Robert Farquharson, 67

Robert “Bob” Farquharson, 67, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully Dec. 31 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Bob was the son of the late June and John Glynn and Judy Farquharson of Weymouth and the late Robert Farquharson. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Marre) Farquharson. Bob was the loving brother of John Glynn of Plymouth, Barry Glynn and his wife Paula of Squantum, Garry Glynn and his wife Megan of Norwell, the late Michael Farquharson and the late Daniel Farquharson both of Quincy. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his close friend, Beverly Reynolds of Florida.

He graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1971. Following high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was extremely proud to be a Marine, and was honorably discharged. Bob later became an inspector for the MBTA, where he worked for many years before retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, trips to Cape Cod, Vermont, and Florida, and was a member of the Quincy Elks and Robert Nickerson Post in Squantum.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, January 7, 2020 from 4pm through 7pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bob’s name to the Autism Speaks, 5455 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2250, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

For those who cannot gather with Bob’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.