Robert G. Craig, 86

Robert G. Craig, age 86, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center.

Bob met the love of his life, Sally, at Fort Square Presbyterian Church and they were married there before a Friday night AA meeting, to the delight of their friends. His absence will leave a void in the hearts of countless individuals.

He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was very proud of his forty-eight years of sobriety, doing his best to help others. He was also a counselor for the Eastern Massachusetts Alcohol Assistance Program.

Bob was a long-time parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. For almost four decades, Bob served in various volunteer capacities at St. John’s. Bob was known for his servant’s heart. He offered his time generously and often in hidden ways to make a difference in people’s lives. In many ways, Bob was like The Good Samaritan. He was a welcome presence to many groups who used St. John’s School for events and meetings. He loved bringing food to the Food Pantry and organizing the shelves for the weekly visits of the homeless and families in need. He was one of the known pillars of the Food Pantry at St. John’s.

Bob had a faith-filled heart; even in his later years, he would skip with childlike joy when he approached the chapel for Mass. It was easy to recognize that Bob was in the church from the way he loved to respond loudly and joyfully. He sang with the depths of his soul and heart even before the words of his lips. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His favorite saying was “play ball”; he loved dancing, watching war movies, hugging trees, walking, wearing funny hats, parades, and food. Bob was always the first one to arrive at the party.

Robert was born in Quincy, raised in Quincy and Brockton, and graduated from Brockton High School. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology and Quincy Junior College.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Army from 1958-1962.

He was a self-employed stonecutter for many years. Bob often used his stonecutting skills to engrave beach stones with friends’ anniversary and special dates, names, and pet names. He traveled the world and enjoyed spending time in Florida with his wife, Sally.

He had also worked in the building trades and for the Coca-Cola Company. He was a member of the Covenant House Community in New York City from 1983-1984, where he was a counselor and childcare worker.

Beloved husband for twenty years of Sally (Lawrence) Craig and cat, B.B. Devoted son of the late Frank G. and Catherine A. (Poluzzi) Craig. Dear brother of Audrey M. Shea of Hanson, Catherine E. “Kitty” Stone of Weymouth, and predeceased by Frank Craig, William Craig, Harold Craig, Joseph Craig, and Barbara L. Evans. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of wonderful friends.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. Military honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Following services, a reception will take place at the Common Market Restaurant, 97 Willard Street, Quincy. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted and interment will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481 or www.heart.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.