Robert G. Mitchell, 56

Robert George “Bobby” “Bob” Mitchell, 56, of Hull and Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday 4/23/2023. He was born on 11/16/1966 in Weymouth, MA. He is predeceased by his parents Randall and Georgine Mitchell, and sister Michelle LaRosa. Bob was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend to anyone to knew him.

Bob received the bronze medal from the Humane Society for his rescue of saving a man’s life on 4/10/11. Him and his family were most proud of his immediate response of action. He loved vacationing in Key West, listening to Kenny Chesney, spending time on his beloved boat, “The Three Seas”, taking his family and friends around Boston Harbor and visiting the islands.

Bob is survived by his step mom Elizabeth Mitchell, brothers Thomas and James Mitchell, step brothers, Carl and Terry Olsen, nieces Jamie Bears, Courtney Mitchell, Kerin Mitchell and Maddie Harig, great niece, Ashley and great nephew Austin.

Bob will be deeply missed. His kindness, love, spirit, and sense of humor will live on forever in our hearts.

Services for Bobby will be announced when arrangements are finalized.