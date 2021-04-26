Robert Golden of Plymouth formerly of North Quincy, passed away peacefully in his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning April 20.

He was the beloved husband of Georgia L. Stanley.

Born in Quincy on April 22, 1953, he was son of the late Leo and Jean (Harries) Golden. Bob graduated from North Quincy High School in 1971. He was co-captain of the North Quincy High men’s hockey team and later was inducted into the North Quincy High School Hockey Hall of Fame. Bob also attended St. Michael’s College.

He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army serving in Belgium as an MP during the Vietnam War. After returning from the service he went on to become a land surveyor where he worked many years in Arizona doing work in the Grand Canyon.

He returned to the Plymouth area where he established Golden Land Surveying before becoming head land surveyor for the town of Barnstable. Bob was an avid history buff, a sports enthusiast (especially hockey) and a lover of the great outdoors.

Besides his loving wife Georgia, he is survived by his sons Casey Hall and his wife Elena and Nick Hall and his wife Kassandra all of Plymouth. He also is survived by his brothers Richard Golden and his wife Candace of North Quincy, Martin Golden and his wife Jo-Anne of Hanover and Phillip Golden and his husband Joseph Curl of Ipswich. He was the grandfather of Travis Hall, Lorelai Hall and Hailey Hall. Additionally, Bob is survived by several nieces and nephews including Laura and Michael Curtis of Yorba Linda, CA, Alex Golden of Costa Mesa, CA, Ian and Kayla Golden of Whitman and Elizabeth and Matthew Gerrish of Plymouth. Bob also was predeceased by his nephew Brendan Golden of Redlands, CA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 1st from 11:00 am – 12 noon at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park).

Cremation will take place at the Vine Hills Crematory.

Memorial donations may be made to the DAV PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.