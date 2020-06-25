The family of Robert Graham is saddened to share that Bobby passed away on June 22, 2020.

Bobby was known for his kind, generous heart and infectious laugh. A graduate of North Quincy High School, Bobby served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bobby’s love for adventure brought him to San Francisco, Minneapolis and eventually back to Quincy so that he could be closer to his family. While away from Quincy, Bobby traveled frequently with friends and family. Of all the places he had traveled to, Hawaii always held a special place in his heart. In addition to traveling, Bobby had a fondness for shopping, most especially for bargains at The Christmas Tree Shops, The Bargain Center, and Savers. What we will miss most about Bobby are the long conversations and how he had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

Born in Boston, Bobby was the son of the late Harold and Winifred (McFarland) Graham. Bobby was the brother of Mickie Graham and his wife Ann of Centerville, Carol Harlow of Quincy and her late husband Arthur, and Natalie Byrne and her husband Frank of Quincy. Bobby is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and a large extended family.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bobby’s memory to a charity of your choice.

