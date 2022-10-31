Robert H. Beatson Jr., 65

Robert (“Bob”) H. Beatson Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2022, at the age of 65. He happily spent the last week of his life with his three grandchildren in Indianapolis.

Bob was born on May 16, 1957, in Quincy to the late Robert Sr. and Elizabeth (née Corson). He grew up on Common St. with his three siblings and attended St. Mary School, where he was also an altar server. A 1975 graduate of Boston College High School, Bob worked at Braintree Electric Light Department for 36 years until his retirement in 2020. He raised his son Robert III and daughter Abigail in Abington, where he coached baseball, softball, soccer and basketball. Bob married his wife Kathleen in 2016, and they lived together in Pembroke.

Bob was happiest when he was surrounded by family, standing over the grill and watching his grandkids and great nieces and nephews splash in the pool. He loved sailing, the Red Sox and family trips down the Cape.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen; his son Robert III and wife Caitlin of Indianapolis IN and his daughter Abigail Wilson and husband Corey of Jackson MS; siblings Elizabeth of Rockland, Barbara McLaughlin and husband James of Abington, and William and wife Althea of Burrillville RI. He is also survived by grandchildren Adair (8), Malone (6) and Grady (2), along with many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

A visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, on Tuesday, November 1, from 4-7PM. The funeral will be held at St. Bridget’s Church, 55 Plymouth St., Abington, on Wednesday, November 2, at 10:30. Interment to follow at Center Cemetery, 45 Oldham St., Pembroke.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s honor to the ACCESSAIL program at the Duxbury Bay Maritime School at https://dbms.org/donate/.