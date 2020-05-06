Robert H. Derbes, Sr., of Quincy passed, Sunday, May 3, 2020 of natural causes.

For 63 years the beloved husband & soul mate of the late Marilyn (Critcher) Derbes, cherished father of Cindylou Ohlson and Stephen of Quincy, Elizabeth Latini and Jim of Uxbridge, Michelle Routhier and Robert of Quincy, Nadia Ohlson and Patrick of Newton, NH, and Michael Derbes and Kristen of Valrico, Fla. as well as the devoted Jiddo to his grandchildren Stephen Jr., Zachary, Tiffany, Robbie III, Taylor, Rorie, Nicole, Jessica, Jeffrey, Robert III, Nicholas, Jack, Michael Jr., and 2 great grandchildren Lucy, Jax and a 3rd expected in September. Survived by brothers, Richard, Toffee, Frank, Kimal and sister, Peggy and preceded in death by his son Robert “Siney” Jr. and parents Nowfe (Hassan) & Toffee Derbes formerly of Quincy Point.

Bob was born November 24, 1934 and lived his entire life in Quincy. Bob graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1954, where he was a member and captain of several league championship football teams. Following graduation, he continued playing football with several local semi-professional teams. He was later inducted into the Quincy High School Football Hall of Fame. Bob served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts with the 109th Signal Battalion. He received an honorable discharge in 1960, with the rank of Sergeant.

Bob graduated from the Wentworth Institute where he studied civil engineering. He also received a commercial pilot’s license. Bob and Marilyn settled on Endicott Street in Quincy where they raised their family and several years later purchased a summer home in East Dennis on Cape Cod, which became a very special place for their family gatherings. Bob was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Red Sox and was a longtime New England Patriots season ticket holder. Bob retired after a successful career as founder of Derbes Brothers Construction Company and, from humble beginnings, built the business into one of the largest and most respected road construction companies on the South Shore.

Bob was an unsung volunteer who gave generously both personally and through his business to Quincy civic groups out of his love for the City of Quincy. In 1997, he was recognized for his outstanding community service with The Quincy Sun’s “Citizen of the Year” Award. It was said by many that Bob acted with little to no fanfare and never said “no” to worthy community projects and causes.

Bob’s biggest joys were spending time with his wife, Marilyn, and his adored grandchildren, never missing a game, school event, or party. In later years, he enjoyed tending to his Cape house landscape, reading the newspaper, discussing current events, and enjoying a lobster dinner. He enjoyed traveling but Cape Cod in the summer was his first love.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

