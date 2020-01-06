Robert J. Alexander, 85

Robert J. “Bob” Alexander, 85, of Hanover, passed away on January 1, 2020.

Bob was born in Boston and grew up in North Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School where he was a football player and track star. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. A long-time employee of Analog Devices, Inc., he had lived in Hanover for 52 years.

Bob was the beloved husband of Helen (Hartnett) Alexander, the love of his life to whom he was married for 56 years. Bob was the loving father of Susan DiRamio and her husband Richard of Marshfield, Karen Pare and her husband Raymond of West Bridgewater and Stephen Alexander of Derry, NH. He was the cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Brendan and Catelyn DiRamio of Marshfield. Bob was devoted to his grandchildren and spent his retirement days with them.

Bob was an avid Patriots fan, enjoyed listening to all kinds of music and watching movies (especially those starring John Wayne). He took pride in landscaping his yard and taking care of his home. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Timberlanes bowling league for over 50 years. He led a long and happy life. Bob will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him tremendously as well as anyone who had the pleasure of knowing such a kind and caring man.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://act.alz.org

At the family’s request funeral arrangements are private, and under the care and direction of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts.