Robert J. ‘Bob’ Largey, 62

Robert J. “Bob” Largey, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away, unexpectedly, Sunday, May 7, 2023 while working in Fenway Park. He died in right field. He was 62 years old.

Bob grew up in Squantum and was educated in the Quincy school system.

Bob enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of Presidents Golf Course in Quincy, where he and friends spent many happy hours.

Though Bob lived in the city, his heart was in the woods. He dreamed of someday living in Maine, near his beloved Rangeley, where he spent many happy times with family, fishing, boating and enjoying the solitude and quiet of the Maine woods.

Bob began his career in the printing industry. He went on to work for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for twenty years. Following his retirement from the MBTA, Bob worked as a rigger for IATSE Local 11.

Bob was an artistic person. He had a passion for music and was an exceptional artistic blues rock guitarist that enjoyed playing and creating music with his friends. In addition to music, he was a talented artist who enjoyed sketching and drawing.

Bob will be remembered as a loving brother, and loyal friend.

Beloved and devoted son of the late Norma A. Largey (Timmins), who died in December of 2022, and Thomas L. Largey, Sr.

Devoted brother of Carolyn A. Smith of Rangeley, Maine, Dianne M. Brown and her husband Les of Squantum, and the late Thomas L. Largey, Jr. and his surviving wife Kelly of Squantum.

Loving uncle of John and Van Weisz, Thomas K., Robert M., and Aidan T. Largey.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in the chapel at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at The View at Presidents Golf Course, 357 W. Squantum Street, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence, Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.