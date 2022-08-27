Robert J. Caruso, 84

Robert J. Caruso, age 84, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born in Quincy, to the late John J. and Marie I. (Serroni) Caruso. Raised there, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1955. He earned his degree from Bentley College.

Bob lived in Braintree for over forty-five years, previously in Ohio for several years.

He was proud to have served in the Army National Guard.

Bob was employed with the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for over sixty years, beginning his career in Quincy Center and later serving as an executive in the company headquarters in Akron, Ohio. He went on to own and operate his own franchise in Braintree’s Five Corners for many years before retiring in 2016.

Bob served as treasurer of the Rotary Club of Braintree for over twenty years. He also served as treasurer of the Braintree Community Youth Center and was a volunteer at the Braintree Council on Aging.

He enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to Italy, the Caribbean, and many cruises. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. He loved volunteering and helping people.

Beloved husband for sixty-three years of Barbara E. (Drew) Caruso.

Devoted father of Robert J. Caruso, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Holbrook, Donna J. Steele and her husband Paul of Weymouth, Mark A. Caruso and his wife Jean of Whitman, and Eric C. Caruso of Braintree.

Loving grandfather of David Caruso and his wife Elizabeth, Rebecca Marinaro; Ashley Hynes and her husband Joseph, Danielle Breen, Elizabeth Kiley and her husband Peter, Michael Steele; Emilyn Caruso, Owen Caruso, Nick Schietromo and his wife Britnie; Nicolette Caruso, Drew Caruso, and Adam Caruso.

Cherished great-grandfather of Isabella, Mason and Maddox, Kevin and George, and Nora.

Dear brother of Richard D. Caruso of Braintree, and the late C. John “Sonny” Caruso and his surviving wife Ann of Danbury, Vt. Bob is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, August 31, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Braintree Community Youth Center, 74 Pond Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.