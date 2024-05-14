Robert James “Bobby” Craig QFD, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and esteemed Quincy firefighter, passed away peacefully at his home on May 12, 2024.

Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Bobby was a lifelong Hough’s Neck resident (Necka), whose dedication to his family, career, and community left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

As a devoted family man, Bobby’s happiest moments were those spent with his large family. Devoted husband of Pamela (Voislow) Craig. Devoted father of Robert J. Craig, Jr. and his wife Vicki of Tennessee, Kevin T. Craig of Quincy MA, Shawn S. Craig and his wife Kimberly of Quincy MA, and Jeffrey M. Craig of Quincy MA. Loving grandfather of Brendan, Lauren, Kyle, Carly, the late Robert J Craig, II (Bo), Casey, Jacob, Taylor and Kyley, and great-grandfather of Cameron, Ella, Carson, Lennon, Adriana, Marie and Kinsley. Predeceased by his sister Gail (Cobb) Craig, Bobby leaves behind his brothers Steven and Jeffrey and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bobby was a proud Quincy firefighter, serving bravely among his brothers in the QFD. While he was not saving the public as a firefighter, he served as a court officer out of Dedham Superior Court.

Bobby loved Hough’s Neck, proudly declaring it God’s Country and happy to tell everyone how special it is. Sitting at HIS SEAT at Off the Hook (aka Louis), Bobby would greet everyone by name as they walked in. If he didn’t know them, he would within minutes. Bobby’s friendly smile and courageous spirit were well-known in the community. He possessed a unique ability to make every person he met feel special. Bobby’s love for the ocean was profound, as evidenced by his dedicated involvement with the Quincy Yacht Club where he remained a lifetime member. His unwavering support for his children was evident in the countless sporting games he attended, never missing a chance to cheer them on, come rain or shine.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, May 17th, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18th at 10 AM in Hough’s Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy MA. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobby’s name to the Hough’s Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.