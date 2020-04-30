Robert J. Hall Sr., 82

Robert J. “Bob” Hall Sr., 82, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, entered into eternal life on April 25, 2020.

Bob was born in Quincy to the late William J. Sr. and Mabel E. (Pratt) Hall. Bob was a graduate of Braintree High School Class of 1956.

After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He was so proud to be a crew member of the USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14), that he would often refer to it as “my ship.” After being honorably discharged on October 31,1960 he became a reservist for 3 years.

Bob was employed as a steam engineer at the former Quincy City Hospital for 42 years and was licensed as an engineer 3rd class by the Department of Public Safety. He was the shop steward for most of his career and fought hard for employee rights. He was a town meeting member in Braintree for many years.

Bob loved telling stories about his time in the Navy, such as being an MP while stationed in California, leave time in Japan, and going “around the horn” in Panama. He enjoyed taking trips with his family to western Massachusetts, upstate New York, New Hampshire, and Canada. As his wife would say, Bob liked putting around. Whether it was just around the yard, meeting friends for coﬀee, going out for breakfast, searching for Hall China to add to his collection, or looking for odd stuﬀ at a yard sale, he greatly enjoyed the simple things in life. You couldn’t visit Bob without playing a couple hands of rummy. He loved rummy and had an uncanny way of winning most games. Bob adored his pet bird, but more than anything else, he loved his family with all his heart. Bob had an undeniable charm and sense of humor that will be missed by so many.

Beloved husband of the late Alice E. (Stewart) Hall. Devoted father of Deborah Cooney and son in law John of Abington, Edith Bullard of Brockton, Karen Ruhl and her husband Keith of Sharon, Susan Buckley and her husband Mark of Weymouth, Elizabeth Cabral and her husband Gregory of Hallowell, Maine, Robert Jr. and his wife Mecca of Caribou, Maine, and the late Alice Campbell. Loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his siblings Barbara (Hall) Metzger, William Hall Jr., David Hall Sr., and James Hall. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements made by Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth.

Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice Charitable Fund, Hospice Services, 120 Longwater Drive Norwell, MA 02061 nvna.org/nvna-and-hospice-charitable-fund.