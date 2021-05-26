Robert J. “Bobby” Jansen, Jr., of Quincy was taken from us suddenly on May 22, 2021. Bobby was a happy, caring man who could be seen walking the streets of Quincy, his lifetime home.

Bobby had a passion for all sports, particularly the Boston Bruins and Red Sox. He loved attending games and would sometimes take the train to Providence to see the Providence Bruins. At family gatherings, you could count on a thorough discussion of all the Boston team stats. Growing up, Bobby and his Dad could be found at Rotary Field most nights watching the local teams play.

Bobby had a 30-year career at the Mintz Levin Law Firm mail room, where he was known to all. He enjoyed the camaraderie there and the company events and will be sorely missed.

Bobby attended St. Ann’s church in Quincy and his mantra was “One Day at a Time.”

Bobby’s mother and father pre-deceased him. He is survived by his many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Signing off, Robert J. Jansen Jr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.