Robert J. Kelly, Sr., 96

Robert J. Kelly, Sr., age 96, of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Jamaica Plain, son of the late Thomas and Winifred (Gannon) Kelly. He graduated from Boston English High School before proudly serving his country during World War II in the United States Navy. Upon completion of his service, Bob was an officer with the Boston Police Department prior to joining the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Upon graduation from the New England School of Law, Bob transferred to the legal department at the Registry and rose to the position of Chief Counsel. Upon retirement from the Registry, Bob embarked on a second career in private practice. He spent over twenty years working in the Probate & Family court. He greatly enjoyed going into town and spending time with all the attorneys and judges he had known throughout his career.

Bob met Rose, the love of his life, at a New Years Eve party. They were wed in 1954 and settled in Roslindale where they raised sons, Robert and Mark, and daughter, Charlene. Bob and Rose resided in Roslindale for many years surrounded by wonderful neighbors and friends before moving to Quincy where they remained for the duration of their lives. Bob and Rose purchased a home on Martha’s Vineyard in 1967 where they spent every summer and many holidays with their family. Bob loved to play golf and was a longtime member of Farm Neck Golf Club. He cherished his time on the Vineyard with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Bob was the beloved husband for sixty-nine years of the late Rose (Hynes) Kelly.

Bob was the devoted father of Robert J. Kelly, Jr. (Kelly) of Brockton, Mark S. Kelly of Florida, and Charlene Kelly of Quincy.

Bob was the loving grandfather of Shannon, Colleen, and Connor Kelly.

Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas Kelly, Arthur Kelly, and Francis Kelly, and sisters, Winifred Von Kahle and Helen Curran.

Bob was the cherished brother-in-law of Eleanor Bennett of Quincy.

Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, February 23, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

The Kelly family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.