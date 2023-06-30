Robert J. Long of Quincy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 26, 2023.

Bob was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Chelsea MA. Son of the late Edward and Catherine Long nee O’Regan. He was a proud Marine, serving in Vietnam. After graduating from UMass Boston he dedicated his professional life to the service of veterans struggling with PTSD. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, and was a lifelong fan of baseball and all Boston sports. He had a deep love for Christ and spreading His word.

He was a devoted Father to Jessica Morgan of Gibbsboro, NJ and Edward Long of Hull, MA. Also, a loving brother to Patricia Cefalo of Everett, MA. He was a cherished Grandfather to Kenneth and Jeffrey. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his siblings Edward, William, and Carol Sullivan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the “Celebration of Life” for Bob on July 9th at 1PM at the Lighthouse Fellowship, 73 Newbury Ave, Quincy, MA 02171.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tunnel To Towers foundation at T2T.org.