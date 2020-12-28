Robert J. Reynolds, Sr., 91

Robert J. “Bob” Reynolds, Sr., 91, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died December 22, 2020.

Bob is survived by his partner and the love of his life of 51 years Kathryn L. Sullivan of Quincy. Father of Robert J. Reynolds, Jr. of So. Carolina and Arthur Reynolds of Randolph. Step father of Patti Sullivan of Quincy, Richard Sullivan of South Yarmouth, Linda Allen of Brookline, Owen Sullivan of CA, Mary Hovagimian of FL and the late Valerie Sullivan. Brother of Carol Allen of Quincy, Kathy Reynolds of VA and the late Richard J. Reynolds, Jr. and Phil Reynolds. He is also survived by many step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A proud Korean War U.S. Army veteran followed by a 30+ year career at the Boston Globe where he retired in the ‘90s. Mr. Reynolds enjoyed bowling as a member of the Boston Globe Bowling League and the DCASR Bowling League. He loved the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to John Adams Health Care, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02169.

