Robert J. Sullivan, 85

Robert J. Sullivan, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was 85.

He was born in Boston to Rose Ann (McColgan) and John F. Sullivan and raised in Jamaica Plain. Shortly after graduating from Jamaica Plain High School, Robert met Mary B. Sullivan, who would soon become his wife. In 1960, Robert and Mary moved to Germany where he was stationed after being drafted into the US Army. There they had their first child before returning home and settling in the Mission Hill area. In 1975 they moved their family to Quincy, where they would call home for the remainder of their days together.

Robert was always a hard worker, often working two jobs throughout his life and enjoyed being with family, fishing on his boat and spending time in the yard listening to his radio. He worked at UMASS Boston (formerly the Boston State Teacher’s College) as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for over 35 years before retiring in 1996.

Robert remained active after his retirement, running the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996, skiing and playing golf. He was a member of the Ridder Farm Golf Course for many years and loved spending time golfing with his golf buddies. He loved his family and enjoyed every minute spent with them, especially his four grandchildren and his dogs Champ and Ruby.

Beloved husband of 63 years to Mary B. Sullivan of Quincy. Devoted father of John F. Sullivan of Quincy. Carolyn Cronin and her husband Mark Cronin of Weymouth. Steven R. Sullivan and his wife Michelle of Weymouth and Terry A. Sullivan of Quincy. Cherished Papa to Mary Cronin, Colleen Cronin, Aidan Cronin and Sean Sullivan. Predeceased by his parents, Rose Ann and John Sullivan and his siblings, Donald, John, Leo and Jean Sullivan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 18th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.