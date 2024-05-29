Robert J. Tilley, 79

Robert James Tilley, age 79, passed away in his Naples, Florida home after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 23, 1945, he was the son of the late James Bradford Tilley and Gertrude Ahearn Tilley. Bob grew up in Houghs Neck, was a member of the IBEW Local 103, and worked with Norfolk Electric Company for 40 years until his retirement in 2003.

Bob was a Vietnam War veteran who served as a member of the Army’s 1st Cavalry in a LRRP (Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol).

Bob leaves his wife of 26 years, Barbara White Tilley, his brother Brian Tilley and wife Brenda Tilley, brothers-in-law Chris and Peter White and six nieces, five grand-nephews and two grand-nieces.

A celebration of his life will be held in Quincy, Massachusetts at the Neighborhood Club on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. His ashes will be scattered by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the hospice organization Avow Foundation, Inc., 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105-5028 or Avowcares.org. Thank you.

For more information, go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naples-fl/robert-tilley-11834399.