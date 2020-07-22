Robert L. Hoyt, 81

Robert Leon “Bob” Hoyt, of Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice in Milton. He was 81.

Born in Goffstown, NH on May 18, 1939, he was the son of the late George and Frances (Hart) Hoyt and attended local schools. After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Marines and proudly served his country during the Vietnam war. Bob was honorably discharged on July 24, 1959.

Bob worked as a diesel mechanic for the Fredrickson Brothers International Truck Dealer in Norwell. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed round dancing, golfing, bowling and working on classic cars. He loved bringing his cars to various car shows and was a member of the South Shore Street Rods. He earned many trophies for his cars and was proud of them. Bob looked forward to his weekly coffee with the boys at Dunkin’ Donuts, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Bob’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Camorali) Hoyt, who died in December of 2009. He was the devoted father of Gary Hoyt and his wife Judi of Middleton, Michael Hoyt and his wife Kim of Ipswich, Tammy Mundo and her husband Paul of Nottingham, NH and Lori Ricciarelli of Haverhill. Bob was the devoted stepfather of John Rossi and his wife Bonnie of Randolph and Carol Walker and her husband David of Winthrop. He was the loving grandfather of ten and the loving great grandfather of two. Bob was the dear brother of Jean McCreary of New Boston, NH, Donna Proctor of Milford, Gloria Barss of New Boston, NH, the late George Hoyt, Jr. and the late William Hoyt. Bob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 through 8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

Bob will be interred privately with military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s name may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.