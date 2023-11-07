Robert L. McLaughlin, 86

Robert L. “Bob” McLaughlin, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. He was 86.

He was born in Quebec City, Canada, to Beryl (Houston) and Leo McLaughlin and raised in Quebec. When he was 17, he moved to the US, and enlisted into the Navy shortly after his arrival. After serving, Bob met Maureen Guillotte who soon became his wife. They started their lives in Brookline but soon purchased a home in Quincy where they would spend the remainder of their time together. Bob worked for the Boston Gas Company as a collection specialist for many years, while also working a multitude of side jobs before retiring.

In his spare time, enjoyed traveling and had a home in Fort Lauderdale, FL he frequented with friends. He was not a planner and couldn’t be pinned down because he knew that life potentially had one to offer him. He marched to the beat of his own drum and could be considered unpredictable in the best possible way. When he was home, he was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and his beloved cats. He loved to eat out and frequented restaurants, bakeries and fairs like the Big E and the Topsfield Fair.

Bob was a character and had a great sense of humor. He always had a joke up his sleeve but was as honest as they come. He truly wore his heart on his sleeve and told it like it was. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen McLaughlin. Dear friend to Maureen Brady of Bridgewater, Tom Casey and his wife Janet of Dorchester and Janet Whelton of Dedham.

Friends are welcome to celebrate Bob at a funeral service held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Saturday, November 18th at 11 AM.