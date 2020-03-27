Robert L. Patcha, 81

Robert L. Patcha, age 81, of Quincy, formerly of Boston and Arlington, Virginia, died peacefully, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at South Shore Hospital.

Robert was born in Downey, California and raised in Long Beach. He was a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, Class of 1961.

He had lived in Quincy for the past four years, previously Boston for fifteen years, and earlier in Arlington, Virginia for twenty-five years.

Bob was proud to have served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve for over twenty years, retiring with the rank of Commander.

In retirement, he worked as a webmaster for several Boston organizations including the Newmarket Business Association.

Bob was an accomplished and talented singer, performing at Symphony Hall as a member of a choral group which also performed in Europe.

Beloved son of the late Rudolph John and Roweena Josephine (Pence) Patcha.

Dear brother of the late Pamela Sue Weidler.

Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and his friends, Herb and Janice.

At Bob’s request, funeral services were private.