Robert M. Crosby, Jr., 70

Robert M. Crosby, Jr., S.Sgt. US Army (ret), 70, of Randolph, died July 3, 2021 at South Shore Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late Robert M. Crosby, Sr. & Charlotte (Woodward) Crosby. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1976 and served our country with honor in the US Army for more than 21 years and, later, the Army Reserves; spanning from the war in Vietnam until the Gulf War.

Following his military service, Robert co-founded M. R. Resources, Inc. in 1986 and later Magmedix, Inc., which provide high-tech nuclear magnetic resonance products and services to the scientific and analytical chemistry communities.

Robert’s efforts helped the wine industry make revolutionary strides in testing, grading and certifying collectable and rare wines by launching the world’s first wine NMR which detects and analyzes the molecular structures non-intrusively for spoilage.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing, reading and collecting fine antiques. He was an avid philatelist -or stamp collector- and was an experienced world traveler, yet his favorite times were those spent in the company of his family; especially his grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Tok Chae (Ahn) Crosby. Loving father to Arthur of California, William and his wife Erin of Gloucester, and Samuel of Randolph. Dear brother of Lawrence and his wife Kathy of Weymouth, Jodi Figueroa of Dorchester, the late Peter Crosby and the late Carolyn Crosby. Cherished grandfather of Greyson, Truman, Valen, Ahri, Silas and Nolan Crosby. Uncle of Buddy, Matthew, Edward, James, Thomas, and Nicole Crosby, and Kimberly Gomes. Also survived by cousins, extended family and many good friends including his dear friend and long-time business partner, Jon Webb.

Relatives and Friends are cordially invited to his Visiting Hours Thursday July 8, 2021 from 6:00—9:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Mass., 650 Hancock St, Quincy. (Wollaston stop on the MBTA Red Line). Interment with military honors will take place Tuesday July 13, 2021 in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne, Off Connery Ave, Bourne MA.