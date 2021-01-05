Robert M. Pound, 56

Robert M. Pound, of Quincy, died at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was 56.

Bob was a lifelong Quincy resident and a graduate of North Quincy High School. During his days at North Quincy High School Bob was both a great athlete and a great singer. Up until recently, Bob musical talents won him karaoke contests and the admiration of friends and family. At North Quincy Bob excelled at both football and track and field.

In addition to his many talents Bob was also known for operating the Dog Pound. Bob’s travelling restaurant served countless people at ball games, First Night celebrations, graduations and birthday parties. Bob was active in the local community between Friends of Butler Pond, Cleaner Greener Quincy, and booster clubs of his son’s sports teams.

Bob enjoyed camping at Ossipee Lake in the summers and watching Patriots and Celtics games with his family.

Bob was the loving husband of Mary E. (Golden) Pound, the father of Ryan Pound of Somerville, Seamus Pound and Conor Pound both of Quincy. He was the son of Donna (Harrington) of Quincy and the late Donald J. Pound, Sr. and the brother of Donald J. Pound, Jr. and his wife Kate of Quincy and Thomas H. Pound and his wife Dawnmarie of Haverhill. Bob is also survived by his mother-in-law Dolores and the late Peter Golden of Quincy. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Paula Coleman and her husband Peter of Quincy, Linda Tierney of Pembroke, Peter Golden and his wife Carlin of Plymouth, Stephen Golden and his wife Jennifer of Quincy, Richard Golden and his wife Cheryl of Quincy, Kristen Arnstein and her husband Jack of Braintree, and Lori Golden of Quincy. Bob was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Bob’s funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. The service at the funeral home will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions but you are invited to participate via livestream by clicking on the link in Bob’s obituary on keohane.com

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Divine Mercy Parish 757 Hancock St. Quincy, MA 02170.

