Robert M. Simonetti, 87

Robert Mario Simonetti (Bob) 87 years, born Oct. 21, 1934, died peacefully in his sleep on March 12, 2022.

Bob, or Sim as his college friends called him, was a lifetime resident of Quincy, MA. Bob graduated Boston English High School and went on to receive his Mechanical Engineering Degree from Tufts University. Bob loved his career choice and was very proud of his accomplishments. Bob was a member of The National Guard for 10 years. His first job was at United Shoe in Beverly, Massachusetts. He went on and had a successful career at General Dynamics, Raytheon, & Stone and Webster. While at Stone & Webster, Bob worked in the nuclear division designing Nuclear Power Plants. Bob was well known and liked, traveled the world for work and considered an expert in his field. Bob was proud to work at Stone & Webster which was considered the largest engineering company in the world.

Bob was a member of the Tufts Alumni and a generous supporter. He donated millions of dollars to the Tufts School of Engineering. He proudly wore his Tufts University Class of 1956 sweatshirt everywhere. He will be missed by his friends at the Tufts University.

Bob loved to eat good food, drink wine, and sing. He was a tenor with a beautiful voice. In the last year, Bob was taking singing lessons practicing his favorite Mario Lanza songs, got a Puppy for his birthday “Peter Bumpkins II” and spent much time with his family. Bob was a great friend.

Bob was the son of Angelo Simonetti and Rose (Borsani) Simonetti, both from the Lombardi region of Northern Italy.

Bob was the loving husband and caretaker of his late wife Giuliana (Falcione) of Farno, Italy. Bob is survived by his cousin’s the Tosi, Bevere, Spano, Braga, Verrochi and Walter’s families. Bob had many friends including Nancy & Peter Veneto, Maureen Wright, Annie Telimar and more.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 1-4 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by a funeral home service at 4 p.m.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.