Robert M. Ward, 84

Robert Michael Ward of Quincy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was 84.

Bob was born in Boston. His parents were the late Senator Michael J. Ward and Louise Ward. He graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1955 and went on to serve 4 years in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Bob continued his service to our country as a United States Capitol Police Officer and onto the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department where he retired as a captain. In his spare time, Bob was a good neighbor and an incredible wood worker. Above all else, he loved his family.

Beloved husband of Donna Olinto Ward of Quincy. Devoted stepfather of Lisa McBirney and her husband James Aucoin of Quincy, and Bill McBirney of Quincy. Grandfather of Remy Aucoin, Montana, Madison, Makenna and Mason McBirney all of Quincy. Bob is survived by his nieces, Tanya Kahl, Lynn Johnson and Karen Clark, all of Ohio. Bob is also survived by his beloved dog, Lady.

Bob’s family would like to thank the Healey ALS Center at MA General Hospital, Compassionate Care ALS, and Seasons Hospice for all their support. Bob’s family appreciated the wonderful help and friendship of his neighbors in the Puritan Loop Quincy, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bob’s name to the Healey ALS Center at MA General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114, to Compassionate Care ALS at P.O. Box 1052 in West Falmouth, MA 02574, or Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Drive, S-103, Norwood, MA 02062.

Funeral Services are private. Bob’s family is looking forward to gathering with a community of friends at a later date.

Friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.