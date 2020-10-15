Robert McElaney, 54

Robert McElaney, age 54, of Brookline and formerly of Quincy died suddenly Oct. 12.

Beloved son of Daniel W. McElaney of Florida and the late Elizabeth (McDermott) McElaney. Devoted brother of Lisa McElaney and her husband Abe Morell of Newton, Kevin McElaney and his wife Nancy Kirk of Milton, Jack McElaney of Turner’s Falls, Anne McElaney and her husband Phil Rogers of Eden, Utah. Uncle of Brady Morell of Newton, Laura Morell of Raleigh, NC, Joanna McElaney of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kyle McElaney and Samantha McElaney both of Brooklyn, NY. Mentor of Mauro Serrano of Irvine, CA and Alicia Lima of Chicago, IL.

Funeral services and interment private.

Memorial donations may be made to the McElaney Family Fund, Nativity Preparatory School, 39 Lamartine St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Homes.