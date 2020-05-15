Robert Michaud, 87

Robert Michaud, age 87, a longtime resident of Hull, died peacefully, Monday, May 11, 2020, at Life Care Center of the South Shore.

Born in Quincy, to the late George and Daisy Mabel (Turner) Michaud, he was raised and educated in Quincy. He had lived in Hull for thirty years, previously in Quincy.

Bob was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He was employed as a machinist with Semline, Inc. of Braintree and retired after forty years of service.

He was an excellent mechanic, enjoyed walking, and was an avid can picker. He loved trips to the casino with family and friends.

Devoted father of Kent Michaud and his wife Constance of Hawaii, William R. Michaud and his wife Linda of Braintree, Robert J. Michaud and his wife Gina Marie of Scituate, Fred Mahoney and his wife Sheryl of Quincy, Karen Vecchione and her husband Robert of Quincy, and Linda Ryan and her husband Thomas of Rhode Island.

Loving grandfather of twelve and cherished great-grandfather of four.

Dear brother of Carol Olson of Newburyport.

Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment, with military honors, will take place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or by visiting www.cff.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

