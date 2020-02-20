Robert N. MacKenzie, 59

Robert N. “Buzzy” MacKenzie, age 59, of Pembroke, died Feb. 13.

Raised and educated in Quincy, he lived on the South Shore all of his life. He worked as a mechanic at DTM Packaging in Hingham and had previously worked in the printing industry.

Mr. MacKenzie was an avid softball player and a big Boston sports fan.

The son of the late George and Joan (Thomas) MacKenzie, he was the loving father of Samantha MacKenzie of Weymouth and Aiden MacKenzie of Hanson; beloved brother of John MacKenzie of Quincy and Scott MacKenzie of Pembroke; and is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, February 21 from 6:00 to 7:00PM and the Funeral Service immediately following at 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.