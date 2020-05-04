Robert N. Mood, 76

Robert N. Mood, Lieutenant, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 76, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Boston, to the late Lewis N. and Marion G. (Goreham) Mood, Robert was raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964. He had attended the former Vesper George School of Art in Boston and received an Associate’s degree from Bunker Hill Community College. He had lived in Quincy for most of his life. As a child, he spent his summers in Nova Scotia.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy as a machinist’s mate petty officer third class during the Vietnam era. His last duty assignment was aboard the USS Brownson (DD-868). He received the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. He retired after 28 years in the Navy reserves a senior chief petty officer.

Bob was proud to have served as a lieutenant in the Quincy Fire Department. He was appointed to the department on April 29, 1970, promoted to lieutenant on Oct. 24, 1992. He retired on July 26, 2002 after thirty-two years of service. He also authored “A History of Municipal Fire Protection in the City of Quincy” published in 1976.

He was a talented musician and played many instruments, including the bagpipes. Bob enjoyed history, genealogy, and his time working as EMS for the Red Sox. He was also an artist who made many paintings and drew the yearly fire retirement banquet poster. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, as well as his family in Nova Scotia. Bob was an active member in most bodies of FreeMasonry as well as the Odd Fellows.

Bob had a great sense of humor and would often speak of the time he made the Queen of England laugh. He would tell everyone about how the “Queen told me I was all wet” from waiting outside to meet her. Bob traveled the world and had many great stories. He had a knack for telling a story so well, it would feel like you were there when it happened.

Beloved husband of the late Carmela (Durante) Mood. Devoted father of Vincent L. Mood of Quincy, Regina M. Mood and her partner James Cushing of Hanover, Robert N. Mood, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Holbrook, and Nicholas D. Mood and his wife Jana of Quincy, Loving grandfather of Kevin, Molly, Emma, Jack, Erik, Emma, Cole, and Felicity. Dear brother of the late Ray Goreham. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A memorial service will be celebrated, and military honors will be rendered, at a later date.

