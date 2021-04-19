Robert O’Brien, 61

Robert “Bobby” O’Brien, 61, of Quincy, died April 16 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The beloved son of the late Paul J. and Lorraine (Downing) O’Brien. Devoted brother of Kathleen Wills and her husband David of Quincy and MaryAnn Russo and her husband Brian of Randolph. Uncle of Courtney and Michael Wills and Shannon and Brianna Russo. He leaves his dear companion, the dog Lito.

Mr. O’Brien worked for New England Telephone for 35 years. He was a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers club and enjoyed going to Dunkies with his friends. He was an avid fan of both the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins and enjoyed photographing their games. He also enjoyed collecting Kennedy memorabilia.

The foundation of his life was his faith and his family. Mr. O’Brien will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him.

The family will be planning a funeral Mass at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.