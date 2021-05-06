Robert P. Basiliere, 91

Robert P. “Bob” Basiliere, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Born in Haverhill on October 2, 1929, he was the son of the late John and Ida (LaBelle) Basiliere. Bob was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a graduate of Boston University and an assistant principal and coach in Quincy for many years.

Bob was the beloved husband of Anne (DiFilippo) Basiliere and the late Ruth (Anderson) Basiliere. Devoted father of Peter Basiliere and his wife, Gail, of Milford, NH, Ann Theriault and her husband, Victor, of Hamilton, Mark Basiliere and his wife, Elaine, of Marshfield, Ellen Condon and her husband, John, of Sandwich, and Susan Keith of Rockland. Cherished grandfather of Marc, Matthew, Katharine, Christopher, David, Robert, Brian, Sean, John, George, and Michael, great grandfather of Marek, Ryker, Draven, Zoey, Zack, Sydney, and Tyler.

Bob was an avid golfer and loved all sports. He was a member of both the Hingham High School and Quincy High School Halls of Fame. He was very devoted to his family and his greatest pride and joy was in the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who were truly the lights and loves of his life.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 8-9:30 AM at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Route 53, Hanover. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover Street, Route 139, Hanover.

Interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.