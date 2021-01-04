Robert P. Dolbec, Sr, 93, of Squantum, died suddenly Dec. 30.

Beloved husband for 60 years of Doris K. (Desmond) Dolbec who died in 2014. He was the son of the late Jean Baptiste and Alida Rea Dolbec.

Valedictorian at Cathedral High School, he served in the United States Army then graduated from Boston College class of 1950 and Boston College Law School class of 1955. He founded his law firm in Boston several years later. He was recognized as an expert litigator who specialized in insurance defense and fire losses. He moved his practice from Boston to Quincy working from an office he established there in 1987.

Bob spent any leisure time enjoying boating and family gatherings and was famous for his July 4 backyard party which was always a highlight of the summer. In the winters he enjoyed spending time with his friends on beaches and boats in Anguilla, and then Ft. Lauderdale, while summers at home often found him boating Child’s River and Pope’s Creek. One of his favorite summer projects was founding the Junior Sailing Program at Wollaston Yacht Club in the late 1960s. Over the years more than 75 local youths enjoyed sailboat racing in Quincy Bay through this much-loved program.

After retirement he enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren and their adventures all while becoming an expert at technology. He kept track of their birthdays and made sure he carried on the traditions left by their Nana. A devout Catholic he watched Mass every Sunday. He relished a good conversation and often played devil’s advocate to fully explore the details of any issue he was able to discuss with his friends and his children and their friends. Above all he was grateful for being surrounded by family and friends all these years.

Father of Robert P. Dolbec, Jr. and his wife Mary of Squantum, Kathleen M. Ginley and her husband James of Franklin, John V. Dolbec and his wife Maria of East Bridgewater and George L. Dolbec and his wife Therese of Squantum. Brother of the late Rev. Vincent Dolbec O.S.A. and Norman B. Dolbec. He leaves a sister-in-law, Jeanne Bold.

Bob is also survived by his grandchildren Elyse Dolbec Johnson and her husband Clay, Robert P. Dolbec, III and his wife Tavia, Peter Dolbec, Meredith Ginley, Madeira Ginley, Patrick Ginley and his fiancé Jacki, Ciara Ginley Burkhart and her husband Marshall, John Manuel Dolbec and Matthew Dolbec. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Dillon and Cody and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Mount Benedict Cemetery and a memorial Mass will be planned for a later date when families can safely gather and the choir loft can be filled.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church c/o Divine Mercy Parish, 755 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170.

Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Homes.