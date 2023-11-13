Robert P. McEvoy, 70

Robert P. McEvoy, age 70, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, November 11, 2023 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Boston, to the late Robert H. and Virginia (Hasselbrack) McEvoy. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

Bob was a Registered Nurse and received his Nursing Degree from North Shore Community College. He began his career working at the former Quincy City Hospital for five years and then went on to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center in the Medical Intensive Care Unit for over thirty-five years.

He enjoyed supporting all the Boston sports teams, vacationing on Cape Cod, and ski trips to New Hampshire. Most of all, Bob enjoyed the comfort of his home and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved a good meal and could often be found preparing Sunday meals for his family – cooking was his heart!

Bob was a man with grit. Against all odds, he was a survivor. However, his relationship with God grew stronger in his later years as he attended Mass weekly.

Beloved husband for forty-five years of Barbara T. (Ware) McEvoy.

Devoted father of Laura A. McEvoy of Norwood, Katelyn M. “Katie” Asack and her husband Keith of Randolph, and Robert T. “Bobby” McEvoy of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Vivian and Isabelle Asack.

One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Carol McEachern and her husband James of Carver, Charles McEvoy and his wife Denise of Quincy, Susan Kearns and her husband Michael of Braintree, the late Donna Rolfe and her late husband Charles, and the late Richard McEvoy and his surviving wife Mary of Plymouth.

Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, November 19, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

