Robert P. O’Brien of Abington, formerly of Quincy, died on October 27, 2020.

Bob grew up in Dorchester and attended Dorchester High School, where he excelled in track and baseball. He and his wife Nancy moved to Quincy where they raised their family. He went on to own and operate the Windsor English Muffin Company and later worked for Venus Wafer Company in Hingham before retiring.

Bob adored his nine grandchildren and was their biggest fan at the many baseball, basketball, soccer games and gymnastics meets he attended. He was passionate about rescuing greyhounds and enjoyed spending time at the park with his dog Mort, and previously with Zach and Sammy. Bob was an elaborate storyteller and often spent hours entertaining his family with many fascinating accounts of his life. He was truly one of a kind, and made friends wherever he went. Bob will be remembered as a generous, loyal, and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Morris) O’Brien of Abington, formerly of Quincy. Loving father of Robert O’Brien Jr. and his wife Katie of Whitman, Catherine Doyle and her husband Jamie of Weymouth, Liz Hamel and her husband Craig of Windham, ME, and Carolyn Mullen of Abington. Son of the late John F. O’Brien and Helen (Devine) of Dorchester. Brother of the late John O’Brien and Helen Malley. Cherished “Grampa” of Hayley, Kristen and Jack Doyle, Matthew and Rebecca Hamel, Leo and Alex Mullen, and Declan and Norah O’Brien. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Nov 6, from 8:30 – 9:30 AM at the Keohane Funeral Home. 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A funeral mass will follow at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, Quincy, at 10:00 AM.

There will be a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Greyhound Friends, Inc. info@greyhound.org, or any animal shelter.