Robert Paine, 81

Robert “Bob” Paine, age 81, of Sagamore Beach, died comfortably and peacefully on March 29 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Paine was born in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Boston, raised in Quincy, and was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Northeastern University.

He was the former owner of General Auto Supply, Inc. in Quincy, a company started in 1951 by his parents, where he continued to work full time up until the time of his passing.

Mr. Paine loved coaching youth hockey and served as the president of the Hanover Youth Hockey Association for a number of years during the ‘60s and ‘70s. As a grandfather, Mr. Paine enjoyed nothing more than watching his grandchildren participate in various activities. Bob and Bonnie were often recognized as the “Team Grandparents” on their grandchildren’s numerous teams as they loved watching all of the players. To continue his love of hockey, Mr. Paine began attending Bourne High School hockey games at Gallo Arena. He also loved working with his hands; he spent decades working on his extensive model train collection and train table and was a skilled wood craftsman.

Mr. Paine was a devoted, loving husband of 60 years to Bonnie Paine. Together they built a beautiful family. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son Donald “Scott” Paine and his wife Deborah Paine of Scituate; daughter Cindy Ciessau and her husband Bob Ciessau of Scituate; and his much loved grandchildren, Ryan Paine and his wife Kaci, Rachel Paine and her boyfriend Collin, Alex Ciessau and his fiancée Ilayda, Tucker Ciessau and his fiancée Jennifer and Trevor Ciessau and his girlfriend Shannon. Bob was the son of the late Marion and Ellsworth “Al” Paine.

Services for Mr. Paine will be private for his family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements were made by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, Scituate.