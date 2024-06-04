Robert R. Head, 80

Robert R. Head, age 80, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Abington, died peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born in Roxbury, raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1962.

He lived in Quincy for most of his life but had also lived in Abington for twenty years.

Bob was proud to have served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts in the early 1960s.

He was a well-known general contractor and owner and founder of RHC General Contracting Company in Hanover for over thirty years. Bob was a skilled carpenter and millworker.

Bob was an avid golfer, and loved trips to Las Vegas and various casinos with family and friends.

Most of all, Bob was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments

Former husband and friend of Patricia M. (Nickerson) Head of Hanson and Roberta A. Lee of Avon.

Devoted father of Natalie Morgan and her husband John of Abington, Michelle Warmington and her husband John of Halifax, Sondra Uva and her husband Jeff, Adrienne Nisby and her husband John, Robert Head and his wife Samantha, Patrick Head and his wife Tara, all of Hanson, Christopher Head and his husband Jeff of Haverhill, William Head and Kaley Madge of East Bridgewater, Mathew Head and his fiancé Leslie Moore of Boston.

Loving grandfather of sixteen and one great grandson on the way.

Beloved son of the late Mary and Raymond Thompson.

Dear brother of Theresa M. “Terry” Schatzl Kelley and her husband James of Weymouth, Judy A. Heshion and her husband Charles of Rockland, and the late William E. Head.

Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, memorial services took place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.