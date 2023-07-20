Robert Rado, 74

Robert Rado, of Saugus, formerly of Albania, died peacefully in Middleton at his nephew’s home, surrounded by loving family on Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was 74.

Robert was born in Tirana, Albania on August 1, 1948 and was the son of the late Andrea and Kristavgji Rado. Devoted father of the late Kreon Andrea Rado. Dear brother of Liljana Murataj. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10-11 AM in St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 AM in St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Robert’s name to donations in memory of Robert may be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

