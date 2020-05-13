Robert S. Brainerd, 104

Robert S. Brainerd, age 104, of Quincy, succumbed to Covid-19 on May 6.

Loving husband for 62 years of Carol (nee Hutchings) Brainerd, who passed away in 2008, and devoted father of David Brainerd of Worcester and Madeleine Brainerd of Brooklyn, NY, who survive him.

He grew up in Dover, resided in Natick for 30 years and then Quincy for 40. After graduating from Harvard University in economics, Robert co-founded the Farm and City Exchange, an egalitarian economics network. During WWII he transported at-risk individuals out of occupied Austria to safety in France, and later fought forest fires in the California mountains with the Civilian Public Service program.

An activist throughout his life, dedicated to civil rights, peace, ecology and global democracy, he will be remembered for effective organizing and eloquent speaking. He worked to support his family by running the Office of Grants and Contracts at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital.

Robert’s thoughtful, courteous nature made him dear to all who knew him. We cherish the memory of his whimsical humor, the poems he recited in four languages, the sound of him chopping firewood, and his delight in nature. We imagine him now, sailing among the islands along the coast of New England.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Presidents in Quincy when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, and because of Robert’s commitment to global cooperation and the present situation, we ask that anyone who would like to make a donation in his name please do so for the World Health Organization at who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/donate.

Funeral arrangements were made by O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home, Worcester.