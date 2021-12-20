Robert T. Burns, 79

Robert T. Burns of Quincy, formerly from Roxbury, died Dec. 17. He was 79.

Mr. Burns was born in Boston to Joseph Burns and Margaret (Gaffey). He attended Roxbury High School and played for the Roxbury Red Raiders. After high school he worked in the paper and bindery business. Mr. Burns worked for 45 years encompassing a long and distinguished career at Mark Burton printing along with other local companies. In his later years, Mr. Burns then worked with his granddaughter, Brittney at Abbondanza Pizzeria.

Mr. Burns was a hard worker and a determined individual. He loved football and especially rooting for the Boston Red Sox. His smile would light up each and every time the game was on. Mr. Burns was a proud man who enjoyed road trips, vacations, and telling all who knew him, stories of the days growing up.

Beloved husband to Arleen Burns. Devoted stepfather of Kevin Powell, Tricia Powell, Kelly Boudreau, and Michael Powell. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Robert, Chelsea, Brittney, Brandon, Corey, Justin, Jonathan, and Amanda. Loving brother to Kathleen Hammond, he is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Services to take place at a later date.