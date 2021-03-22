Robert T. Marshall

Robert T. “Bob” Marshall of Weymouth passed away after a brief illness on March 17, 2021.

Bob grew up in Quincy and attended Quincy Schools. He was a proud United States Navy veteran stationed at NAS Chincoteague Island, Virginia.

Bob worked for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic as a member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local #4 for over 50 years and was employed by Hertz Equipment Rental Corp. of Boston. He also ran his own business, Best Equipment Rental Corp. of Weymouth for 20 years.

Bob was a jack of all trades and enjoyed studying military history.

Beloved husband for 62 years of Jane L. Marshall (Berchtold) of Weymouth. Loving father of Maureen Leonard and her husband Kevin of Abington and Lee Marshall of Weymouth. Proud Grandpa Bob of Gregory, Thomas and Elizabeth Leonard. Dear brother of Herbert “Fred” Marshall and his wife Carol of Brockton and Evelyn Meany of Orlando, Florida. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Bernard Marshall, Mildred Mercier and John Marshall.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 5-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be held in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth on Tuesday at 10:30 AM.

Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth.

In loving memory of Bob please consider a donation in his name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.