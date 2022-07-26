Robert ‘Tony’ Athas, 78

Robert “Tony” Athas, age 78, of North Quincy, originally from South Boston and a longtime summer resident of Brewster, died peacefully, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Tony was born in Boston and raised in South Boston.

He lived in North Quincy for the past thirty-six years, previously in South Boston. He summered in Brewster for over forty years.

Tony loved to golf and was a talented player. He was a longtime member of The Captains Golf Course in Brewster.

Beloved husband of Jean A. (Smith) Athas. Together for forty-six years, they were married for thirty-six years. The two were best friends and inseparable.

Devoted son of the late Mildred (Libby) Rusteika and her late husband Steve.

Dear brother of Peter Athanasopoulas, Stephen F. Rusteika, Jr. and his wife Kitty, Kathaleen Callahan, and the late Richard Athanasopoulas and his surviving wife Janice.

Tony is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams St., Milton, on Thursday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to Saint Agatha School, 440 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.