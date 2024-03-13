Let us mourn the passing of Robert W. Bolster, March 8th, 2024, brother to Alice Doherty of Marblehead, MA & her husband, Al, and the late Penny Bolster of Quincy, as well as Karen Needle of Abington. Born on September 9, 1935, Bob grew up with his family in the Old Harbor area of South Boston, MA. He would go on to raise his family as a proud Quincy resident.

After graduating from South Boston High School, class of 1953, young Bob Bolster spent time as a service member with the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Antietam. Bob attended the University of Idaho on a Boxing scholarship. His determination for the sport would later earn him an induction into the Ring Four Boxing Hall of Fame (2008).

A constant seeker of knowledge, Bob went on to earn two master’s degrees, one in Education, and the other in Criminal Justice, from Northeastern University, Boston, MA. He began his career in juvenile justice and was a respected member of the MA Parole Board until 1976. In 1980 Bob would return to Northeastern, this time as a professor in Criminology. He also took great pride in being a successful entrepreneur and offered opportunities and mentorship to many friends, family members and neighbors throughout the years. He was a true friend to all who knew him.

Husband of the late Dorothy (Brissenden) Bolster, Bob is survived by his five children, Denise Guest & husband Bob, of Weymouth, MA, Robin McEachern & husband George, of Carver, MA, Kerry Doherty & husband Jack, of Saco, ME, Bob Bolster, Jr. & his wife, Amy, of Hollis, NH, and Jack Bolster & wife, Debbie, of Plymouth, MA, as well as friend, Kerry Nash, of Quincy, MA. His legacy lives on through his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Finally, Bob is survived by his life-long best friend, Tom Finnerty, of Hanover, MA. Bob will be remembered as a vibrant man who lived life to the fullest and told a story in a way that made you want to listen. Brother, Dad, Papa, Friend, may you rest in eternal peace.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 28th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 12 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in Bobby’s memory can be made to the South Boston Boys and Girls Club, 230 W Sixth St., Boston, MA 02127.