Robert W. Campbell, Sr., 86

Robert W. “Soupy” Campbell, Sr., 86, of Quincy, formerly of Mattapan, died Sept. 28, 2022. He resided in Quincy since 1960. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to the late Valerie E. (Smith) Campbell.

Robert served in the Army Reserves from the mid 1950’s until being honorably discharged in January 1963. He then accepted a position with Diamond International Paper Co. as a Millwright at their plant in Hyde Park. The company changed hands over the years becoming known as James River Co. before closing in the late 1980’s.

An avid golfer, Soupy was a long-time member of Easton Country Club. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and had a life-long love of fishing – especially at his Family Camp on Whitehall Reservoir in Hopkinton. He also was a fan of all New England sports teams. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family. Robert was a long standing member of the International Association of Turtles, Inc.

Loving father of Robert Campbell Jr. of Quincy, Susan Jones and her husband Ralph of Hingham, Scott Campbell of Quincy, Brian Campbell and his wife Barbie of Weymouth, and Mark Campbell of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Brianna, Ryan, Kayla, Dylan, and Vincent. Son of the late Charles F. and Catherine (O’Brien) Campbell, Jr. Brother of Richard Campbell and Bernice Hagerty and the late Bruce, Brian and Charles Campbell.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02170 on Tuesday October 4, 2022 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Wednesday October 5, 2022 beginning at 9:30am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Our Lady of Good Council church of Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea St, Quincy, MA 02169. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, MA 02169. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association at PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306 or to your Parkinson’s charity of choice.

