Robert W. Page, Jr., 65

Robert W. “Bob” Page Jr., a life-long resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Accent Care Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton. He was 65.

Bob was born in Quincy on September 6, 1958, and was the son of the late Robert W. and Arlene (Dolan) Page. He was raised in Quincy Point and attended local schools.

Bob’s career was in Bar Management, where he managed Beau’s Place in Quincy. He managed the bar for 30 years until retiring in 2004. In his retirement, Bob worked as a Senior Maintenance Associate for the Quincy District Court.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed golfing, traveling to Florida, Aruba, Cape Cod, and all throughout New England. He was also a member of the Torre Dei Passeri in Quincy.

Bob was a quiet, caring, and soft spoken man. He had a heart of gold, was fiercely loyal and fun loving. His family, friends, and Dog JJ meant the world to him. Bob’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his family and friends. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Bob was the beloved husband of Lynda J. (Bowness) Page of Quincy. The two married on January 28, 1989, and together have shared 35 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Jonathan E. Page and his wife Kristen of Hyde Park, and Robert W. Page III and his wife Alyssa of Hanover. Bob was the loving grandfather of Kenzie and Emersyn Page, both of Hyde Park. He was the dear brother of Susan Page of Abington, Deborah Cabezas and husband Stephen of Abington, Edward Page of Quincy, Cindy Walsh and her husband Christopher of Weymouth. His three loving God daughters, Tara, Tanya and Lauren, and his loving God son, Christopher. Bob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bob’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Gastrointestinal Pancreatic Cancer Research by visiting www.dana-farber.org.

