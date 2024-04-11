Roberta A. Casey, 84

Roberta A. Casey, better known as “Bobbie”, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2024. She was 84.

She was born in Boston to Roberta A. (Tangstrom) and Stanley J. Provost and raised in Quincy, specifically the Houghs Neck area. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School and went on to work as an administrative assistant with Broadway Electric in Boston. She worked there for over 25 years before retiring.

Bobbie was very active. She played softball, loved boating, road her bike and was part of a bowling league for many years. She was a devoted parishioner of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church for her whole life. There she sang for weddings and funerals. When she was home, she was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. When she wasn’t with family she was with “The Club”, a group of her lifelong friends that she grew up with.

Bobbie wasn’t just active; she was full of life. She had a great sense of humor, loved to sing, party and dance and was a genuine joy to be around. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother to David E. Casey. Loving sister to Marion Knudsen of Quincy, Lorraine Provost of Pembroke, Rhonda Provost-Benyo of CA, Janice Gilmore of Quincy, John Provost of Beverly, and Theresa Murphy of Quincy. Cherished grandmother to Molly Casey and Bryan Gilligan, Great-grandmother to Ryder, and a beloved Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, April 19th at 10:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, MA. Burial will be at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Roberta’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.