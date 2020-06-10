Robin A. Krystyniak

Robin A. (French-MacDonald) Krystyniak died June 7 at South Shore Hospital.

Born and raised in Quincy, she worked at Citizens Bank until she retired.

Mrs. Krystyniak is survived by her former husband Anthony Krystyniak. She was the loving mother of Paul Krystyniak and his wife Megan Krystyniak. Doting grandmother of Gavin Krystyniak, Matthew Krystyniak, Jacob Krystyniak and Dominique Cook all of Quincy.

She is also survived by her siblings, Deborah (Tom) Powers of Quincy, Mary (Greg) French- Defoe, John (Judie) MacDonald, Bobby (Patty) French all of Arizona, Steven MacDonald of Hingham and Wayne (Karen) French of South Carolina.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com