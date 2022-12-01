Robin L. Koretsky

11/1/1956 to 11/25/22

A reoccurrence of breast cancer took our beloved Robin away from us much too soon. She will be remembered as a feisty, strong willed woman with a kind heart and caring spirit.

She started her life in Boston, Ma, the youngest of three daughters to Rita and Harold Koretsky. After the family moved to Quincy, Mass, Robin completed public school at North Quincy High and went on to get a Bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts from Brandeis University.

Robin moved to Dallas over 40 years ago, eager to leave the snow and cold of the Northeast. Her career path took her from the Coop at Harvard University, to AT & T, a law firm, Texas Business Journal and a real estate management company. What Robin loved about all these varied jobs were the good friends that she accrued along the way.

She loved travel, a good movie, making jewelry and shared experiences with family and friends.

She leaves behind sisters Emily Lloyd and Paula Rys; brothers in law Cliff Nimrod and Ken Rys; nephew David Rys (Bri) and family; niece Dianne Cantara (Josh); many loving cousins and good friends.

Please honor Robin’s memory by enjoying life every day and being grateful for all of your blessings. Donations to charities providing treatment to breast cancer patients would mean much to her family and friends.